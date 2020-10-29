Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,924,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.