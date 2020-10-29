Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

