Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

GPC opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.