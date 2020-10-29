Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.83.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.