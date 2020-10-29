Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

