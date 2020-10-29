Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ITT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 240,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 12,797.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ITT opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

