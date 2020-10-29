Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 347,363 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 130.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 5,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

