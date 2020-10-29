Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,703,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 278,393 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

