Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

