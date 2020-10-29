Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after buying an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

