Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

