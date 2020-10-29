Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

