Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

