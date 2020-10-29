Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Apollo Investment worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AINV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

