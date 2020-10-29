Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after purchasing an additional 136,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

