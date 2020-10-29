Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

