Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

