Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,330,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

