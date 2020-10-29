Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

