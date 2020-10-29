Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average is $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

