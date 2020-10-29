Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $74.11 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

