Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,560 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after purchasing an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.