Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.