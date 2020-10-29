Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPB stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
