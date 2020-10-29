Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

