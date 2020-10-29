Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.