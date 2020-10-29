Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 1,222,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

