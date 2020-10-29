Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. CL King boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of LCII opened at $109.40 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.