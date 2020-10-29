Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of FITB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

