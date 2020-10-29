Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 213.0% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 112,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

CMCSA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

