Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1,061.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 147,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MKS Instruments by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

