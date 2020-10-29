Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.