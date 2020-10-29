Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

