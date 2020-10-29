Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,558,400.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

