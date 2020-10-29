Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ferro worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ferro by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

FOE stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

