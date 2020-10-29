Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

