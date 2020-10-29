Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Miller Industries worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 525.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

MLR stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

