Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

