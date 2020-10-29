Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,780,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.66 and a 200-day moving average of $185.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.