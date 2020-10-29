Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

