Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $188,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

