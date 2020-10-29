Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

