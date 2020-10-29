Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Argan worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Argan by 1,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.25 million, a PE ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

AGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,759 over the last three months. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.