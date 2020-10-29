DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

