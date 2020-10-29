DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVO. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

