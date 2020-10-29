Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $31,640.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DJCO opened at $273.85 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.07.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DJCO. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

