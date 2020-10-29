Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

DDAIF opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

