Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $272.00. The stock traded as high as $238.93 and last traded at $238.93, with a volume of 12118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

