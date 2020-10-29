Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

