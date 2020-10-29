Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DSKE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Daseke by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

