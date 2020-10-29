Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.